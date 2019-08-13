Bp Plc Increases Holding in Kimco Realty (KIM); As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Huber Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Bp Plc increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) by 109.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The hedge fund held 115,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 2.63M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 102,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 857,564 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.66 million, down from 959,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 67.05M shares traded or 35.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/04/2018 – Investors brush aside Russia concerns to pile into risk assets – BAML; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday »; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – BofA market analyst Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 10/04/2018 – ChicksOnTheRight: Bank Of America Will No Longer Lend To Makers Of “Assault Rifles”; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS LBCM’S EXPECTED RATINGS AHEAD OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP RE-ORGANISATION; 17/04/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: REDEMPTION OF SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 16/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Ltd reported 499,128 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Hallmark Capital Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Athena Advisors Limited Liability has 0.67% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 88,903 shares. Salem Capital Inc owns 292,091 shares or 4.36% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory holds 209,706 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Wealthcare Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,060 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regions stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Griffin Asset Mgmt owns 165,808 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 155,894 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 194,686 shares or 4.33% of all its holdings. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 36.92M shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Montgomery Invest Mgmt accumulated 206,985 shares. Lincluden Mngmt Limited owns 199,088 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 162,718 are held by Indexiq Advisors Ltd Company.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.04 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csi Compressco Lp by 205,739 shares to 573,665 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS) by 9,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR).

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly Co (NYSE:LLY) by 31,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,971 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

