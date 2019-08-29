Bp Plc Increases Holding in Interpublic Group Of Cos (IPG); Walnut Private Equity Partners Increases Position in Enlink Midstream (ENLC)

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 4.44 million shares traded or 53.17% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Bp Plc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos (IPG) by 113.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The hedge fund held 94,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 2.98 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 29/03/2018 – IPG NAMES MICHAEL KOZIOL GLOBAL CEO; 21/03/2018 – McCann Repeats as Network of the Year at ANDY Awards; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Program for the $100B Pet Care Industry; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 29/03/2018 – IPG SAYS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals lnauthentic lnfluencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 19/03/2018 – James Ward Named President At McCann Detroit; 30/04/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Sweeps 2018 APAC Effie Awards

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 155,000 shares to 588,000 shares, valued at $24.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Sp (NYSE:BABA) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,501 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset reported 0.03% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Freestone Cap Ltd has 0.95% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) has 19,160 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Street holds 18.93 million shares. Glenmede Company Na holds 1.89 million shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.69M shares. Sei Invests holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 622,076 shares. The Kentucky-based River Road Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.85% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia has 68,066 shares. Pggm Invests accumulated 160,991 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 660,645 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 32,016 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading reported 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Arga Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 47,600 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. 8,650 shares valued at $199,988 were bought by THOMAS DAVID M on Tuesday, April 30.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96M and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

