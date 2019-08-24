Bp Plc Holds Stake in Iron Mountain (IRM); Carmignac Gestion Cut Its Newmont Mining (NEM) Stake by $4.22 Million

Bp Plc increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 112.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 1.76M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 120,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 6.14M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.81M, down from 6.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 9.43 million shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,000 shares to 780,000 shares, valued at $91.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,000 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16 million for 23.96 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.