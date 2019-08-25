Bp Plc Holding in Duke Realty (DRE) Raised by $1.20 Million as Stock Rose; General Mtrs Co (GM) Holder Alpine Investment Management Has Decreased Position

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 44,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 2.98 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 7.83 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL MARCH 31 TOTAL DELINQUENCIES 5.4% VS 4.8% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – YellowHammer GM Sam Appelbaum Named to AdMonsters Power List; 24/04/2018 – GM, S.Korea weigh raising investment plan in unit from $2.8 bln; 04/04/2018 – GM and Ford Have a Few Lessons for Elon Musk — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA OUTLINES VIABILITY PLAN TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY BY 2019; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa Market Share 9%; 23/05/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS INITIATES SECTION 232 INVESTIGATION INTO IMPORTS OF CARS, SUVS, LIGHTS TRUCKS AND VANS; 26/04/2018 – GM – KOREAN DEVELOPMENT BANK HAS AGREED TO PROVIDE $750 MLN OF FUNDING FOR FUTURE INVESTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – GM ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE MOVES IN CANADA AND MIDDLE EAST; 03/04/2018 – FLEET COMPLETE – WILL WORK WITH GENERAL MOTORS TO BRING SCALABLE IOT SOLUTIONS TO COMMERCIAL FLEETS AND SMALL BUSINESSES WITH ONSTAR

Bp Plc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 105.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The hedge fund held 78,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 1.48 million shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.50M shares to 8.06M shares, valued at $146.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 158,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 51,000 shares to 924,000 shares, valued at $25.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.