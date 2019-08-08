Bp Plc Has Upped Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $2.97 Million as Market Value Declined; Fulton Finl Co (FULT) Shareholder Hillcrest Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $2.99 Million as Share Value Rose

Bp Plc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.49M, up from 694,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 20.69 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fulton Finl Co (FULT) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 199,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.12% . The institutional investor held 753,693 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, up from 554,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fulton Finl Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 522,468 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 2.07% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 12/03/2018 Football Rumors: Texans Likely To Sign OL Zach Fulton; 22/05/2018 – Bank Regulator Approves Merger of Three Fulton Financial Corporation Subsidiary Banks; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $49.5 Million, or $0.28 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q EPS 28c; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL CORP FULT.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q Net $49.5M; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Zoom Video Communications a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mgmt reported 2.34% stake. Stoneridge Investment owns 16,332 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Central National Bank & Trust And Tru owns 14,195 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Terril Brothers Incorporated invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foyston Gordon Payne invested in 4.66% or 451,957 shares. Westwood Holdg Incorporated invested in 55,683 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Grassi Inv Management invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 17,088 shares. Toth Advisory Corp holds 3.15% or 249,165 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 0.33% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Legacy Private Trust Com has 0.59% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Bank reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.89 million shares. 1.63 million are held by Jane Street Limited Com. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability has 0.64% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 167,614 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold FULT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 107.72 million shares or 2.49% less from 110.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 6,200 shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 746,202 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 363,261 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 100,595 shares. Security National reported 33,887 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Hrt Ltd Company holds 10,528 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Cambridge Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 15,966 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Keybank National Association Oh holds 26,029 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Citadel Limited Company has invested 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Oberweis Asset Mngmt reported 0.11% stake.