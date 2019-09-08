Bp Plc Has Upped Its Stake in Ventas (VTR) by $2.65 Million; As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Cut by $392,200 Its Position

Bp Plc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 84,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 1.37M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 94,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 101,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.20 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9,300 shares to 97,206 shares, valued at $16.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).