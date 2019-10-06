Bp Plc Has Upped Its Alibaba Group Holding Sp (BABA) Position; Dean Investment Associates Has Decreased Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Holding

Bp Plc increased Alibaba Group Holding Sp (BABA) stake by 9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bp Plc acquired 22,000 shares as Alibaba Group Holding Sp (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Bp Plc holds 266,501 shares with $45.15 million value, up from 244,501 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Sp now has $433.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Equity Commonwealth (EQC) stake by 14.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 32,415 shares as Equity Commonwealth (EQC)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 191,710 shares with $6.23M value, down from 224,125 last quarter. Equity Commonwealth now has $3.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 1.08M shares traded or 114.68% up from the average. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M

Bp Plc decreased Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) stake by 2,000 shares to 31,000 valued at $4.95M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 6,000 shares and now owns 57,000 shares. Interpublic Group Of Cos (NYSE:IPG) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $28000 highest and $21600 lowest target. $237.50’s average target is 39.43% above currents $170.34 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $24000 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital.

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Select Medical Holdings Corp (NYSE:SEM) stake by 63,245 shares to 213,240 valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) stake by 42,235 shares and now owns 67,485 shares. Encompass Health Corp was raised too.

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. EQC’s profit will be $20.73M for 45.93 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

