Bp Plc Has Upped Aflac (AFL) Holding By $2.65 Million; M/I Homes (MHO) Shorts Raised By 15.78%

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) had an increase of 15.78% in short interest. MHO’s SI was 580,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.78% from 501,300 shares previously. With 194,700 avg volume, 3 days are for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)’s short sellers to cover MHO’s short positions. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 8,450 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

Bp Plc increased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 67.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bp Plc acquired 54,000 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Bp Plc holds 134,000 shares with $6.70M value, up from 80,000 last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $36.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 807,876 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.50’s average target is 10.79% above currents $49.19 stock price. Aflac had 12 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 26. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. Raymond James downgraded Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Monday, July 29 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 10. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5300 target.

Bp Plc decreased Square Inc A stake by 14,308 shares to 31,500 valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alibaba Group Holding Sp (NYSE:BABA) stake by 10,200 shares and now owns 244,501 shares. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was reduced too.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity. Lloyd Karole bought $99,659 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold M/I Homes, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

