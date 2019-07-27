Bp Plc Has Trimmed Honeywell International (HON) Position By $2.24 Million; Shorts at EVRAZ PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDO (EVRZF) Raised By 28.77%

EVRAZ PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDO (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) had an increase of 28.77% in short interest. EVRZF’s SI was 518,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 28.77% from 402,500 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 1728 days are for EVRAZ PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDO (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)’s short sellers to cover EVRZF’s short positions. It closed at $8.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bp Plc decreased Honeywell International (HON) stake by 15.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bp Plc sold 14,200 shares as Honeywell International (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Bp Plc holds 78,000 shares with $12.40 million value, down from 92,200 last quarter. Honeywell International now has $124.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18600 target in Tuesday, July 9 report.

Bp Plc increased Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 42,000 shares to 84,000 valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) stake by 60,000 shares and now owns 115,000 shares. Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 1,035 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares with value of $154,143 were sold by Paz George. Shares for $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F.

