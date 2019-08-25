Bp Plc Has Lifted By $1.08 Million Its Aes (AES) Stake; Hbk Investments LP Has Lowered Its Harsco (HSC) Position

Bp Plc increased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 74.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bp Plc acquired 60,000 shares as Aes Corp (AES)’s stock declined 0.65%. The Bp Plc holds 141,000 shares with $2.55 million value, up from 81,000 last quarter. Aes Corp now has $9.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 3.73 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 20/03/2018 – AES CLOSED SALE OF PHILIPPINES BUSINESSES FOR $1.05B; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE

Hbk Investments LP decreased Harsco Corp (HSC) stake by 42.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hbk Investments LP sold 40,156 shares as Harsco Corp (HSC)’s stock rose 5.53%. The Hbk Investments LP holds 54,644 shares with $1.10 million value, down from 94,800 last quarter. Harsco Corp now has $1.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.06% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 860,255 shares traded or 5.29% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corporation Announces $75 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – Harsco Renews and Extends Logistics and Packaging Contract With ArcelorMittal Atlantique & Lorraine (AMAL) in France; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income of $45 Million to $50 Million; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL

Hbk Investments LP increased Centurylink Inc (Put) stake by 232,500 shares to 552,500 valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 56,640 shares and now owns 169,537 shares. Tactile Sys Technology Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Millennium Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 477,214 shares. American Century has 0.01% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 341,048 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 96,777 shares. 75,433 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 188,162 shares. Prudential has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Smithfield Tru Company has 200 shares. Oberweis Asset Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 22,000 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,303 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 2.12M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 8,303 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Putnam Ltd Liability Company stated it has 201,963 shares. 663,969 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company. D E Shaw & Inc holds 458,292 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $72,473 activity. 1,350 shares valued at $25,043 were bought by Minan Peter Francis on Friday, August 16.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity. 2.58M shares were bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W, worth $41.58 million on Thursday, May 9.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp has $18.5 highest and $16.5 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 19.47% above currents $14.79 stock price. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Macquarie Research. UBS maintained the shares of AES in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating.