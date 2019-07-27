Bp Plc Has Increased Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake; Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Boosted Whirlpool (WHR) Position By $16.38 Million

Bp Plc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 69.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bp Plc acquired 25,000 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Bp Plc holds 61,000 shares with $12.67 million value, up from 36,000 last quarter. 3M Co now has $100.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00M shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) stake by 7.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp acquired 124,117 shares as Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)’s stock declined 5.27%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 1.75M shares with $232.42M value, up from 1.62 million last quarter. Whirlpool Corporation now has $9.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $148.94. About 621,076 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Among 4 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Whirlpool had 9 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 10 by Longbow. Raymond James downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Wednesday, January 30 to “Market Perform” rating. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The stock has “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 30. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Thursday, June 6.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $379,921 activity. $379,921 worth of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) was sold by JOHNSTON MICHAEL F.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,896 shares. 106,870 are held by South Dakota Invest Council. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Charles Schwab Management invested in 0.04% or 475,704 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust owns 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur Company owns 2,633 shares. Cap Advsrs Ok reported 20,850 shares. Robecosam Ag accumulated 164,000 shares. Principal Fincl Group accumulated 95,281 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 66,200 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 101,852 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 115,241 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 12,377 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 525 shares. Moreover, Fruth Inv Mngmt has 0.79% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Charter reported 74,333 shares stake. The Texas-based Hilltop Holdings Incorporated has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.45% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 42,707 shares. 6,617 were accumulated by St Johns Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability. Coho Prns reported 460,163 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Llc owns 17,440 shares. Boltwood Capital Mngmt reported 2,487 shares. Harbour Inv Ltd holds 2.03% or 13,231 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability reported 51,026 shares. Provident Invest Mgmt reported 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.64 million shares or 0.42% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 22,240 shares. Lau Associates Ltd Co owns 15,649 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $199 target. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 27 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26 with “Hold”.