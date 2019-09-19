Bp Plc Has Decreased Universal Health Services (UHS) Holding by $390,000; Stock Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined While Managed Asset Portfolios Has Trimmed Its Holding by $825,012

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 15,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 562,407 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.78 million, down from 577,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 13.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services (UHS) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Universal Health Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $149.98. About 580,282 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Phocas Finance Corp has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Portland Glob Advsr has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,551 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Community Fincl Bank Na accumulated 156,443 shares. Northstar Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 214,614 shares. Cna Corporation owns 143,300 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa holds 3.92% or 865,629 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 44,372 shares. Guardian Capital Lp has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Korea stated it has 4.61 million shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Albion Fincl Gp Ut has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,000 shares. First Tru LP holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6.82 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 13.91M shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.62 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cisco Sets Itself Up for Success – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $441.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 33,949 shares to 474,817 shares, valued at $26.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 205,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Inc Pa owns 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 4,775 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co holds 0.03% or 3,847 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.49% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 3,315 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc has invested 0.4% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Cibc Mkts Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,520 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Llc accumulated 24,409 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited accumulated 1,559 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 15,596 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 1.42M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group accumulated 9.18 million shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 1.09 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank & Trust holds 0% or 49 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Management Corp has 0.05% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 7 were reported by Asset Mgmt.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What You’ll Want to Know About Universal Health Services’ Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Universal Health Services (UHS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medicare Update Puts Hospitals in Bulls’ Crosshairs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.