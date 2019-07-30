Bp Plc Has Decreased Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Rose; Long Pond Capital LP Holding in Century Cmntys (CCS) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.45 million, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $936.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $19.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1892.6. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 25/04/2018 – PES SEEN EYEING BUYING MERCHANTS SELLING ON AMAZON: INFORMATION; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will raise the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s Second Headquarters Won’t Have Near-Term Impact on Local Govt Ratings or Housing Market Around Eventual Winner

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30M, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $840.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 85,252 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 374,700 shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $186.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 476,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 86,800 shares to 241,000 shares, valued at $12.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 75.46 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

