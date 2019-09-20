Bp Plc Has Decreased Its Duke Realty (DRE) Holding by $1.27 Million as Market Value Rose; Eagle Asset Management Lifted Its Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Position by $5.60 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 52.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The hedge fund held 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, down from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 3.05 million shares traded or 57.48% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 178.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 84,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 132,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79 million, up from 47,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $68.25. About 182,341 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc Class A by 5,000 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 324.35 million shares or 0.38% less from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $133.74 million for 22.54 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SSD shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.03 million shares or 0.12% more from 38.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 28,944 shares to 370,269 shares, valued at $23.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) by 87,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,308 shares, and cut its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

