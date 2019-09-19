Bp Plc Has Cut United Technologies (UTX) Holding By $390,000; Shorts at Surmodics (SRDX) Lowered By 4.85%

Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) had a decrease of 4.85% in short interest. SRDX’s SI was 629,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.85% from 661,700 shares previously. With 123,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX)’s short sellers to cover SRDX’s short positions. The SI to Surmodics Inc’s float is 4.85%. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.2. About 62,930 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Net $1.53M; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC – TIMOTHY ARENS, VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT AND STRATEGY, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC SRDX.O SAYS CFO ANDREW LAFRENCE RESIGNED; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Surmodics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRDX); 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS INC – SURMODICS EXPECTS TO MAKE NEW .018″ LOW-PROFILE PTA BALLOON DILATION CATHETER AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION IN COMING MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Appoints Andrew D.C. LaFrence Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – Surmodics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Rev $75M-$79M Vs. Previous Guidance of $72M-$75M

Bp Plc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 3.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bp Plc sold 3,000 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Bp Plc holds 82,000 shares with $10.67M value, down from 85,000 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $118.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 1.65M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold Surmodics, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.96 million shares or 3.26% more from 11.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,079 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 168,863 shares. Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 25,980 shares. Parametric Associates Lc accumulated 32,224 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability holds 70 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Co Inc has 0.01% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 29,628 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 52,035 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Citigroup reported 10,106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 469,299 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Qs Invsts Lc reported 47,925 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 33 shares. Sei Invs Co stated it has 34,415 shares.

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $623.27 million. It operates through two divisions, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. It has a 276.65 P/E ratio. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Bp Plc increased Worldpay Inc Class A stake by 5,000 shares to 31,000 valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 2,500 shares and now owns 41,500 shares. Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 12.78% above currents $137.66 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co upgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. Bernstein maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $15400 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16400 target in Monday, May 20 report. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.12 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.