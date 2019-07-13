Bp Plc Has Cut Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $1.48 Million as Share Price Rose; Merck (MRK) Holder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Boosted Position by $12.11 Million

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 145,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.70 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 17.66 million shares traded or 55.55% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 24/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine Establishes Immuno-Oncology Companion Diagnostics Collaboration with Merck; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 122,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, down from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES; 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in March; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25,628 shares to 275,741 shares, valued at $29.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Defa Etf (DWM) by 62,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,278 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap Mgmt accumulated 0% or 141,203 shares. 243,702 are held by Braun Stacey Associates. Peoples Fincl Corp holds 24,760 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Professional Advisory Svcs holds 7,222 shares. Portland Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Limited Company reported 0.11% stake. First Bancorp Of Omaha accumulated 41,339 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has 65,927 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Magnetar Financial Limited Liability holds 0.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 26,000 shares. Cap Guardian Tru Com owns 102,628 shares. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.71% or 58,315 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Co owns 5,600 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 23,449 are owned by Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. 28,958 are held by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 230,000 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Advsr Lc invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc has 113,604 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Alley Limited Liability Corporation holds 97,907 shares. Magellan Asset holds 30.71 million shares or 7.24% of its portfolio. 3,046 are held by Newfocus Gp Ltd Liability Co. Aqr Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.29% or 3.65 million shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd reported 18.10 million shares stake. Rmb Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). London Communication Of Virginia has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank holds 42,278 shares. Cls Investments Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 11,602 shares. Benedict Financial Advsrs holds 12,542 shares. 585,240 were reported by Westpac Banking. Ancora Advsr Lc accumulated 50,278 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 10,905 shares.