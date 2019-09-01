Bp Plc Has Cut Its United Technologies (UTX) Position; Headinvest Trimmed Roper Technologies (ROP) Position

Headinvest Llc decreased Roper Technologies (ROP) stake by 50.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Headinvest Llc sold 3,090 shares as Roper Technologies (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Headinvest Llc holds 3,020 shares with $1.03M value, down from 6,110 last quarter. Roper Technologies now has $37.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $366.76. About 430,516 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies

Bp Plc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 20.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bp Plc sold 22,000 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Bp Plc holds 85,000 shares with $10.96M value, down from 107,000 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $110.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management owns 0.55% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 19,170 shares. 3,661 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Financial Bank. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 0.76% or 198,351 shares. Dubuque Bank Tru Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 800 shares. Scotia holds 0.03% or 7,411 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 248,093 shares or 17.19% of the stock. Moors Cabot Inc reported 4,594 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fred Alger Management reported 95,330 shares stake. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.11% or 20,157 shares. Jennison Lc has invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Palisade Management Limited Liability Company Nj stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fulton Bankshares Na has 0.05% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Among 2 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Roper Technologies has $40400 highest and $316 lowest target. $358.67’s average target is -2.21% below currents $366.76 stock price. Roper Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal-Weight”.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $163,483 was made by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, March 15.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $323.07 million for 28.83 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 19.53% above currents $130.24 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UTX in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.70B for 16.20 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mngmt reported 140,095 shares. 12,907 are owned by Drexel Morgan And. Fagan Assoc holds 1.82% or 32,937 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc reported 77,956 shares. Stewart & Patten Communications Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company owns 0.43% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 17,808 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Company accumulated 6,821 shares or 0.14% of the stock. The Oregon-based M Holding Secs has invested 1.95% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meritage Gp Lp reported 769,652 shares. 5,846 are held by Burke Herbert Bancorporation. Hl Finance Services Limited Liability Co owns 54,931 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated owns 3.00 million shares. 14,607 were reported by Armstrong Henry H Associates Incorporated. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 7.50 million shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Co invested 0.47% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Bp Plc increased Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 56,000 shares to 750,000 valued at $40.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 230,000 shares and now owns 1.15M shares. Deere Co (NYSE:DE) was raised too.