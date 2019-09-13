Bp Plc Has Cut By $331,200 Its Citigroup (C) Holding; Novocure Limited – Ordinary Shares (NVCR) Shorts Raised By 12.11%

Novocure Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NVCR) had an increase of 12.11% in short interest. NVCR’s SI was 4.24 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.11% from 3.78M shares previously. With 592,900 avg volume, 7 days are for Novocure Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s short sellers to cover NVCR’s short positions. The SI to Novocure Limited – Ordinary Shares’s float is 5.8%. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $80.25. About 786,359 shares traded. NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has risen 149.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 149.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NVCR News: 13/04/2018 – Data on Tumor Treating Fields to Be Presented at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Novocure Reports Positive Top-line Results from STELLAR Phase 2 Pilot Trial in Mesothelioma; 20/03/2018 – NOVOCURE – NCCN UPDATED CLINICAL PRACTICE GUIDELINES TO RECOMMEND OPTUNE IN COMBINATION WITH TEMOZOLOMIDE AS CATEGORY 1 TREATMENT FOR NEWLY DIAGNOSED GBM; 02/04/2018 – Novocure Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Novocure Plans to Submit Humanitarian Device Exemption Application to FDA for Approval; 20/03/2018 – NCCN Guidelines Recommend Optune in Combination with Temozolomide as a Category 1 Treatment for Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma; 17/04/2018 – NOVOCURE LTD – FINAL STELLAR DATA EXCEEDED RESULTS OF INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR ALL EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 26/04/2018 – NOVOCURE LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.23; 17/04/2018 – NOVOCURE LTD – NOVOCURE PLANS TO SUBMIT A HUMANITARIAN DEVICE EXEMPTION APPLICATION TO FDA FOR APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – Novocure 1Q Rev $52.1M

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 24.10% above currents $69.3 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. UBS maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.75 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has market cap of $7.88 billion. The firm markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma.

Among 3 analysts covering NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NovoCure has $9100 highest and $50 lowest target. $73.75’s average target is -8.10% below currents $80.25 stock price. NovoCure had 9 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 26. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 26 report.