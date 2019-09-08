Bp Plc Has Cut Boeing Co/The (BA) Stake by $5.33 Million as Valuation Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Utah Retirement Systems Has Cut Its Holding by $733,255

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26 million, down from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS; 20/04/2018 – Wichita Bus Jrn: Boeing and Embraer reportedly near pact; deal said to exclude business jets and defense; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 13,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 856,890 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.26M, down from 870,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 45,000 shares to 83,000 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

