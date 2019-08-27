Bp Plc Has Cut Alibaba Group Holding Sp (BABA) Position by $1.86 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Decreased Suntrust Banks (STI) Stake as Shares Rose

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 53,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 352,750 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90 million, down from 406,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $59.54. About 493,277 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 14/03/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; RATING NEUTRAL; 29/03/2018 – Coupa Software Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 5; 28/03/2018 – Live Oak Banc Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4-5; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS CEO SAYS BELIEVE UNTIL LATE LAST WEEK THAT INFORMATION ACCESSED BY EX-EMPLOYEE DID NOT LEAVE SUNTRUST- CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y +110a (+/- 2); 21/03/2018 – Shutterstock Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust to Offer ‘Broad Set’ of Free Identity-Protection Services to All Clients; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Sp (BABA) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 244,501 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.61 million, down from 254,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Sp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $166.23. About 6.18 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Too Cheap For Too Long – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 China Stocks to Buy on the Dip – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Appaloosa’s 13F Shows Reduced Stakes in Allergan (AGN), Facebook (FB), Micron (MU), Exits Alibaba (BABA) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25,000 shares to 61,000 shares, valued at $12.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 36,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.08% or 620,798 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Communications Of America invested in 1,279 shares. 2,460 are owned by First Interstate Bancshares. 4,695 are owned by Chicago Equity Ltd Co. 24,685 are owned by Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.09% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Creative Planning stated it has 36,059 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.07% or 1.90M shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 0.24% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 487,490 shares. Omers Administration, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 67,900 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0.49% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9,910 shares to 199,605 shares, valued at $28.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SunTrust Banks declares $0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook – SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunTrust Banks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.