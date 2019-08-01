Bp Plc Has Boosted Southern Co/The (SO) Stake by $4.64 Million; Mcgowan Group Asset Management Increases Holding in Visa Com Cl A (V)

Bp Plc increased its stake in Southern Co/The (SO) by 79.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 91,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 205,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59M, up from 114,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Southern Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.09. About 512,017 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 2,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,990 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 6,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $179.26. About 971,851 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Fincl Bank has 32,574 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc has 0.89% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 86,820 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 15,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Associated Banc invested in 0.12% or 12,973 shares. Gofen Glossberg Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,536 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Klingenstein Fields Limited Company holds 14,610 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 221,019 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.66% or 853,096 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 1.55% or 81,210 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc holds 0.16% or 118,820 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0.82% or 8.84 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Co holds 7,870 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7,000 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. $1.63M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by Lantrip Mark. Shares for $63,345 were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5.