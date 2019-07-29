Bp Plc Has Boosted By $4.34 Million Its Exelon (EXC) Holding; First Capital (FCAP)’s Sentiment Is 2.8

First Capital Inc (FCAP) investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.47, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 14 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 5 reduced and sold holdings in First Capital Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 169,535 shares, up from 158,922 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Capital Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 8 New Position: 6.

Bp Plc increased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 56.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bp Plc acquired 86,800 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Bp Plc holds 241,000 shares with $12.08 million value, up from 154,200 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $44.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 3.26M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EXC in report on Tuesday, February 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5300 target in Thursday, May 16 report.

Bp Plc decreased Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 14,000 shares to 10,000 valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) stake by 54,600 shares and now owns 36,400 shares. Chubb Ltd was reduced too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity. The insider Aliabadi Paymon sold 17,500 shares worth $837,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Capital, Inc., a federally-chartered savings bank, operates as the bank holding firm for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company has market cap of $182.69 million. The firm offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It has a 18.1 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 2 insider sales for $124,080 activity.