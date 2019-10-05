Bp Plc Has Boosted By $1.51 Million Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding; Westport Fuel Systems Inchares (WPRT) Shorts Increased By 16.86%

Bp Plc increased Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) stake by 30.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bp Plc acquired 29,000 shares as Tjx Companies Inc (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Bp Plc holds 125,000 shares with $6.61M value, up from 96,000 last quarter. Tjx Companies Inc now has $67.10B valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 4.07M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Westport Fuel Systems Inchares (NASDAQ:WPRT) had an increase of 16.86% in short interest. WPRT’s SI was 701,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 16.86% from 600,100 shares previously. With 636,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Westport Fuel Systems Inchares (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s short sellers to cover WPRT’s short positions. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 541,637 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M; 09/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M

Bp Plc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 192,000 shares to 558,000 valued at $30.48 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Workday Inc Class A (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 2,000 shares and now owns 15,000 shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 6.26% above currents $55.29 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, September 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Loop Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Grp accumulated 21,792 shares. Fiduciary Trust reported 3.4% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 0.35% or 46,367 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 324,686 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.61% or 22,165 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc reported 36,570 shares. 32,006 were reported by Beaumont Finance Partners Limited Liability. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 193,073 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 28,440 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Com owns 365,796 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 98,703 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Da Davidson Co owns 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 29,468 shares. Fin Counselors Inc reported 41,544 shares. 202,296 were reported by Carnegie Asset Mngmt Lc. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 138,846 shares.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $337.02 million. The firm operates in four divisions: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It currently has negative earnings. It designs, makes, and sells compressed natural gas , liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers.