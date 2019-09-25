Bp Plc Decreased By $352,000 Its Duke Energy (DUK) Position; Wexford Capital LP Has Trimmed Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stake

Wexford Capital Lp decreased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 79.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp sold 302,976 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 79,557 shares with $4.14M value, down from 382,533 last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv now has $7.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 832,083 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bp Plc decreased Duke Energy Corp (DUK) stake by 5.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bp Plc sold 4,000 shares as Duke Energy Corp (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Bp Plc holds 72,000 shares with $6.35M value, down from 76,000 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp now has $70.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $96.28. About 2.96M shares traded or 10.62% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 15.32% above currents $55.5 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Compass Point given on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AerCap Sells Second Aircraft Portfolio to NCB Capital – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AerCap +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing reassures leasing firms over 737 MAX – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Wexford Capital Lp increased Aytu Bioscience Inc stake by 618,257 shares to 707,757 valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Acacia Communications Inc stake by 87,800 shares and now owns 122,530 shares. World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 89,874 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 25,667 shares. Principal Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 149 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 5,307 shares in its portfolio. Sei reported 254,390 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Eagle Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1.46% or 8.05 million shares. Bb&T invested in 50,449 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company reported 18,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company owns 1.63M shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 333,048 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 32,062 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7.44 million shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.53 million for 7.30 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.91 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Michigan-based Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Peoples Fincl Ser holds 0.58% or 13,039 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.07% or 167,766 shares. Raymond James Fin Serv invested in 451,131 shares or 0.15% of the stock. First Fin Corporation In accumulated 0.58% or 8,105 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 57,156 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) owns 174,596 shares. Lipe & Dalton has 243 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mason Street Llc reported 103,832 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 65,837 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood And White owns 13,909 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 172,771 were accumulated by Godsey & Gibb Associate. Barnett & holds 191 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Apriem stated it has 3,200 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Bp Plc increased Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 18,000 shares to 169,000 valued at $13.84M in 2019Q2. It also upped Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) stake by 29,000 shares and now owns 125,000 shares. Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) was raised too.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Are pollution controls failing at Duke Energy coal plant near Charlotte? – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “More Utilities Getting Serious About Becoming Carbon-Neutral – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DUK or D: Which Utility Stock is Better Placed Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy buys fourth Texas solar project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.