Bp Plc Cut Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake By $3.56 Million; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pattern Energy Group has $2600 highest and $23.5000 lowest target. $24.83’s average target is -6.12% below currents $26.45 stock price. Pattern Energy Group had 3 analyst reports since August 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of PEGI in report on Tuesday, September 3 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of PEGI in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. See Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $26.0000 Downgrade

13/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $23.5000 Maintain

Bp Plc decreased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 49.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bp Plc sold 26,000 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 7.31%. The Bp Plc holds 27,000 shares with $3.71M value, down from 53,000 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $39.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $143.73. About 1.54 million shares traded or 8.56% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct); 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Financial Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 1,377 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Archford Strategies Lc invested in 183 shares. The California-based Btr Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 754,018 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 35,053 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc reported 2,962 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Company holds 7,279 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 179,112 shares. Twin Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 5,865 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 28,872 shares. Cibc has 0% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 814,081 are held by Clearbridge Invests. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il invested in 0.01% or 2,624 shares.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Sempra Energy’s (NYSE:SRE) 34% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Sempra Energy (SRE) to Sell Stake In Luz del Sur in Peru for $3.59 Billion – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Bp Plc increased Worldpay Inc Class A stake by 5,000 shares to 31,000 valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 16,000 shares and now owns 26,000 shares. Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sempra Energy has $16200 highest and $13200 lowest target. $154.40’s average target is 7.42% above currents $143.73 stock price. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 30, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 23 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 1 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 16. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, September 6. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 24 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.11 million for 25.48 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 734,784 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 22.82% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO SELL OPS IN CHILE TO ARROYO ENERGY AFFILIATES; 14/03/2018 – Pattern Energy Arranges Financing for Montana Wind Project; 14/03/2018 Pattern Development Completes Financing of Stillwater Wind Project in Montana; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY COULD BUY ASSETS ALONGSIDE PARTNERS; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group Selling Chile Operation to Affiliates of Arroyo Energy Investors; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Enters Agreement to Sell Operations in Chile; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC – ENTERS AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF 81 MW IN EL ARRAYÁN WIND PROJECT TO ARROYO ENERGY INVESTORS; 22/03/2018 – Pattern Energy Completes First Wind Power Facility in Japan; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group Exits Chile With $67 Million Wind Farm Sale

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an independent power firm that owns and operates power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. As of March 1, 2017, the firm had a portfolio of 18 wind power projects with a total owned capacity of 2,644 MW. It currently has negative earnings. It sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

More notable recent Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Pattern Energy Group Rose 17.6% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Health Check: How Prudently Does Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold Pattern Energy Group Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 77.41 million shares or 0.17% more from 77.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.43% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. 255,197 are owned by Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Company. Creative Planning stated it has 9,267 shares. Arrow has 0% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 1,000 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,525 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech reported 0.01% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny accumulated 25,290 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Northern Trust Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). D E Shaw And Communication reported 0% stake. Aperio Limited Liability Corp has 173,139 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.05% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Whittier Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 56,223 shares.