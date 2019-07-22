Bp Plc Cut Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $1.78 Million as Stock Rose; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Boosted Holding by $14.98 Million as Stock Price Rose

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, down from 26,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $315.1. About 16.30 million shares traded or 155.10% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 20/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Poehler to Direct, Star In and Produce Netflix Comedy ‘Wine Country’; 17/04/2018 – Setapp â€” a monthly subscription to Mac apps â€” has been called the “Netflix of apps.”; 17/05/2018 – Netflix Favored by 13 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 34.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 82,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.23 million, up from 241,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Netflix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) 22% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix News: NFLX Stock Tumbles on Subscriber Growth Drop – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “iQiyi Stock Still Faces Major Fundamental Challenges – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Baidu, Netflix and Bank of America – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank invested in 0.25% or 84,758 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 385,234 shares. Valmark Advisers accumulated 570 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 0.34% or 169,625 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 20,285 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc has 0.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 287,146 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 3,290 are owned by Wright Invsts Ser Incorporated. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.05% or 5,473 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt accumulated 4,940 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Putnam Invs Ltd Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 220,328 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 350 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability holds 80,769 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Passport Cap Limited Company has 10,000 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.82% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 36,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $21.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).