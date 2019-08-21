Bp Plc Continues to Hold Position in Aflac (AFL); Rli (RLI) Position Maintained by Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

Bp Plc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 67.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 54,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 134,000 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.55% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 8.23 million shares traded or 173.62% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 6,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 539,019 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.68M, up from 532,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.36. About 75,058 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q OPER EPS 60C, EST. 53C; 03/05/2018 – RLI Corp Raises Dividend to 22c; 09/03/2018 RLI Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 32 Days; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $190.0M; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois; 03/05/2018 – RLI Increases Regular Dividend For 43rd Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q Rev $185.9M; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 288,640 shares to 6.04M shares, valued at $434.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 258,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Financial Svcs Grp (NYSE:HIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold RLI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.78% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 1.73M shares. Blair William And Il owns 0% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 4,256 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 27,619 shares. Moreover, Lpl Finance Ltd Llc has 0% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). American Grp Inc invested in 29,633 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 14,600 shares. 4,051 were accumulated by First Foundation Advisors. Fmr Lc accumulated 2,342 shares or 0% of the stock. Georgia-based Advisory Ser Network Ltd Liability has invested 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.02% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 344,914 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 56 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement System has 0.02% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) or 15,472 shares.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,800 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 112,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes And Company has 0.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Diligent Investors Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Royal London Asset reported 0% stake. Perkins Mngmt stated it has 30,850 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 65,023 shares. Agf America holds 37,693 shares. Lbmc Invest Ltd Llc has 0.43% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 8,583 are owned by Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Com. Associated Banc invested in 0.03% or 9,404 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 3.07 million shares. Murphy Cap holds 0.31% or 40,055 shares. Field Main Bank reported 4,850 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc accumulated 73,750 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Frontier Inv Mgmt Co holds 4,430 shares.