Bp Plc (BP) Valuation Declined While Viking Fund Management Has Lifted Its Position; Agf Investments Has Increased Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $2.06 Million as Share Value Declined

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 49,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 546,075 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.19 million, up from 496,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 16.80 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser pulls out of Pfizer consumer health auction; 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 169.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 82,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 130,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.84B market cap company. It closed at $36.95 lastly. It is down 10.52% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Replacement Cost Profit $2.39B; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC -BP WIND ENERGY, THROUGH UNIT, SIGNED A PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO INSTALL A HIGH-STORAGE BATTERY AT ITS TITAN 1 WIND FARM IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 16/04/2018 – BP aims to keep carbon emissions flat into 2025; 22/03/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE PARTNERSHIP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.21; 24/04/2018 – BP chief accused of Cambridge threats; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Publication of 2017 Annual Report and Annual Statement of Reserves; 22/05/2018 – POLAND’S PKO BP CEO SAYS IT MAY LOOK AT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN CEE REGION; 11/03/2018 – N.Z. DEBT OFFICE: APRIL 2029 GUIDANCE 16-19 BP OVER APRIL 2027; 12/03/2018 – Trade houses scoop most of Argentina’s May-August LNG demand -trade

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 124,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

