Bp Plc (BP) Stock Price Declined While High Pointe Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Ellington Management Group Has Boosted Holding in J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) as Shares Rose

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 8,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 28,190 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 19,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 6.32 million shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 09/03/2018 – BP: HAVEN’T BEEN NOTIFIED CO. IS PART OF MEXICO FUEL MKT PROBE; 12/04/2018 – BP, Petroleo Brasileiro Form Strategic Alliance; 01/05/2018 – Opening Quote: BP lets the good times… flow; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – BP HAS DECIDED TO DEFER COMMENCEMENT OF WORK ON R3 WHILE POSITION RELATING TO US SANCTIONS IS BEING CLARIFIED; 08/03/2018 – BP SAYS PLANNED MAINTENANCE UNDERWAY AT ITS GELSENKIRCHEN-SCHOLVEN, GERMANY, OIL REFINERY, DECLINES TO GIVE DETAILS; 22/05/2018 – BP TO CUT 3 PCT OF UPSTREAM WORKFORCE, SAID IT WOULD REDUCE ITS UPSTREAM WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 540 OVER THE COURSE OF THIS YEAR- FT; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES BLOCKCHAIN AS A HUGE ENABLER; 05/03/2018 Technologent And BP Logix Announce Strategic Partnership; 21/03/2018 – Setback for Trump admin after tepid offshore oil lease sale; 12/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BP AND PETROBRAS FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) by 41.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.21% . The hedge fund held 6,500 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in J & J Snack Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 25,149 shares traded. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 17/04/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ J & J Snack Foods Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JJSF); 30/04/2018 – J&J SNACK FOODS 2Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.02; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022; 18/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s Whole Fruit® Frozen Novelties are NOW Non-GMO Project Verified!; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 15/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Short-Interest Ratio Rises 98% to 11 Days; 30/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods 2Q EPS 95c

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,330 shares to 9,570 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

