Bp Plc (BP) Stake Held by Capital Innovations Llc; Quaker Chem (KWR) Holder Proshare Advisors Has Increased Stake by $814,000

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 13,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,870 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 32,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 4.29M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 30/03/2018 – Shell sets up JV with Xiamen Xaingyu to distribute fuel; 01/05/2018 – BP can afford more dividend largesse with fewer calls on its cash; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – APPLICATIONS HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED TO OFAC BY BP AND SERICA FOR A RENEWED LICENCE BEYOND THAT DATE; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS NOTHING IN PERMIAN WOULD BE `ACCRETIVE’ TO SHAREHOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – MYTILINEOS MYTr.AT SAYS METKA EGN SELLS FOUR OPERATIONAL SOLAR PV PLANTS TO LIGHTSOURCE BP; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – SOCAR AND BP SIGNED NEW PRODUCTION SHARING AGREEMENT (PSA) FOR JOINT EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF BLOCK D230 IN NORTH ABSHERON; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q DIV/SHR 31.24C; 21/03/2018 – Henderson Continental Europe Adds BAT, Exits BP; 15/03/2018 – EIB BOARD APPROVES 932 MILLION EUROS IN FINANCING FOR TRANS-ANATOLIAN PIPELINE; 26/04/2018 – SOCAR,BP IN NEW OUTPUT SHARING PACT FOR AZERBAIJAN EXPLORATION

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Quaker Chem Corp (KWR) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 4,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,439 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 43,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Quaker Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $186.72. About 75,470 shares traded. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 33.93% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KWR News: 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to `Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor; 09/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Raises Quarterly Dividend to 37c Vs. 35.5c; 30/04/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.25; 05/03/2018 EU mergers and takeovers (March 5); 30/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical 1Q EPS 95c; 30/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 21/04/2018 – DJ Quaker Chemical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KWR); 16/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 23; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Quaker Chemical; 18/05/2018 – Quaker Lobby Applauds Congress for Protecting Vital Anti-Poverty Programs

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 44,950 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $52.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,366 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $392,615 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold KWR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.02 million shares or 5.34% less from 12.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 719,147 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Llc holds 0.01% or 622 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc owns 99,544 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.38% or 30,027 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 34,992 shares stake. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 162,888 shares. Blair William And Il holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chatham Capital Gp Inc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 9,194 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,200 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 13,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 7,458 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Company has 4,284 shares.

