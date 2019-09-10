Bp Plc (BP) Shareholder Ngam Advisors LP Has Lifted Holding; Schroder Investment Management Group Stake in Roper Technologies Common Stock Usd0.01 (ROP) Increased by $7.85 Million

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Roper Technologies Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (ROP) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 23,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 280,292 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.85M, up from 257,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Roper Technologies Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $349.21. About 216,624 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 168,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 792,885 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.66 million, up from 624,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 3.18 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/04/2018 – Lund takes helm as BP returns to calmer waters; 26/03/2018 – BP COO OF DEVELOPMENT, TECH JAMES DUPREE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – TRANSITION PROCESS OF MOVING OPERATIONAL STAFF AND CONTRACTS FROM BP TO SERICA IS WELL ADVANCED; 16/04/2018 – BP SAYS ST. FERGUS NSMP U.K. GAS FLOWS HALTED UNTIL NOON; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Norwegian Oil Company Aker BP At ‘BB+’; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO: SEES SOME SIGNS OF COST INFLATION, ESPECIALLY IN SEMI-SUBMERSIBLE DRILLING RIG MARKET; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 10/04/2018 – BP to Store Clean Power With Tesla Battery at U.S. Wind Farm; 09/03/2018 – ALVARO GRANADA, BP MEXICO FUEL DIRECTOR, SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 24/04/2018 – BP BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR GUEVARA SPEAKS IN LONDON

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $61.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisafe Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 18,007 shares to 342,180 shares, valued at $20.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.0001 (NYSE:AAP) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 574,360 shares, and cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:LNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco has invested 0.42% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Tcw Gru has 0.07% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.12% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 46,168 shares stake. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity holds 170,453 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,146 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.9% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 73,651 shares. Financial Bank Of America De reported 343,097 shares stake. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Alta Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,202 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fjarde Ap has 0.18% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Calamos Limited Liability Corp reported 610 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 29,902 shares.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies to Present at Electrical Products Group Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Roper Technologies Stock Soared 37.4% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies to Acquire Foundry, Leading Provider of Complex Visualization Software Solutions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 52,886 shares to 105,211 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 16,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,391 shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).