Bp Plc (BP) Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Lifted Its Stake by $13.70 Million; Varonis Sys (VRNS) Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding by $29.73 Million as Market Value Rose

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 97.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 487,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 989,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.29 million, up from 502,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.34. About 162,702 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 334,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.62M, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 3.81 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/03/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 19/03/2018 – Prosafe SE: BP charters Safe Caledonia for West of Shetland; 09/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 560P; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO Bob Dudley is making predictions about the price of oil again; 16/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BP Whiting Indiana refinery production at full capacity; 15/03/2018 – AKER BP ASA AKERBP.OL – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PARTIALLY REPAY (WITHOUT CANCELLING) DRAWN COMMITMENTS UNDER COMPANY’S RESERVES-BASED LENDING FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – sanjeevmiglani: Exclusive: Essar Oil picks Trafigura, BP for $1 billion oil-backed loan; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – ALL ASPECTS OF COMPLETING BKR TRANSACTION REMAIN ON TRACK; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES STICKING TO 5-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING PLAN; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES BLOCKCHAIN AS A HUGE ENABLER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S Squared Llc accumulated 2.55% or 55,086 shares. Hsbc Pcl invested in 3,575 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 6,362 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd reported 0.12% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Sirios Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Davidson Kempner Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 237,500 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 1.42% or 577,777 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 163,010 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 28,954 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Goldman Sachs accumulated 0% or 167,228 shares. Sei Communication holds 410,071 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Inc has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 11,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $79.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

