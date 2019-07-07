Bp Plc (BP) Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Has Cut Its Holding; Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Nikko Asset Management Americas Boosted Its Holding by $407,030

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 303.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 2,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $172.23. About 914,558 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, down from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 5.49 million shares traded or 11.17% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BP seeking buyers for stake in ageing Egyptian business; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Around 540 Upstream Jobs; 21/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE -BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 26/04/2018 – BP Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – BP U.S. LOWER 48 OPERATING COSTS SHOULD REMAIN SAME: LOONEY; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Aker BP ASA; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT VARIOUS OPTIONS IN THE PERMIAN; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 01/05/2018 – BP 1Q OIL TRADING WAS `ABOVE AVERAGE,’ CFO GILVARY SAYS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,780 were reported by Cambridge Tru. 34,500 are held by Andra Ap. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Ltd holds 133,209 shares or 3% of its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 705,102 shares. Ally Fincl holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 4,000 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 915,804 shares. Srs Inv Management Limited Liability holds 1.42 million shares. Finemark Financial Bank And Tru invested in 48,432 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Nadler has 1,400 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts invested 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 2,574 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Eaton Vance invested in 0.01% or 34,828 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 64,631 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa holds 53,972 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com invested in 42,192 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 27,976 shares to 291,101 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 24,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,331 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 2.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.82B for 12.36 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.57% EPS growth.

