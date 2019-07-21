Bp Plc (BP) Shareholder Bluefin Trading Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Uss Investment Management LTD Lowered Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Holding as Market Value Declined

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 152,574 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 14.89% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 78.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 26,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,362 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 34,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 8.62M shares traded or 61.30% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP BP COMMITS TO 2 NEW NORTH SEA DEVELOPMENTS; 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-SAPREF restarting South African refinery following power outage- OGJ; 10/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 SA SUBC.OL – AWARD OF A SIZEABLE CONTRACT BY BP, FOR PROVISION OF EPCI FLOWLINE SUPPLY AND SUBSEA INSTALLATION SERVICES FOR ALLIGIN SUBSEA DEVELOPMENT PROJECT, LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 140; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN SAYS 1 RUBLE CHANGE IN EUR/RUB RATE MEANS 1 BP CET1; 20/03/2018 – BP SAYS MOVE TO SHORT-TERM LNG SUPPLY DEALS OF 5 YRS OR LESS; 16/04/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY SPEAKS ON CARBON PRICING IN LONDON; 10/04/2018 – BP RAN A BLOCKCHAIN TRADING PILOT FOR 6 MONTHS; 29/03/2018 – BARCLAYS WILL RESULT IN FORMA NEGATIVE IMPACT CET1 OF ABT 45 BP; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras reaffirms commitment to BP strategic alliance

Analysts await Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.5 per share. BSAC’s profit will be $215.46M for 16.33 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Santander-Chile for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.95% EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 423,687 shares to 6.21M shares, valued at $248.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 74,060 shares to 99,629 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc (Call) by 352,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 2.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.79B for 11.82 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.57% EPS growth.