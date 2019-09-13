Bp Plc (BP) Shareholder Bkd Wealth Advisors Raised Holding; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Lifted Position

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 50.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 16,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 49,010 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 million, up from 32,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $104.96. About 457,973 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 61.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 17,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 46,177 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, up from 28,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 2.84 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 27/04/2018 – U.S. seeks revision of rule on offshore oil wells made after BP disaster; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q DIV/SHR 31.24C; 22/05/2018 – BP Studios Named Official Award Winner For Best Film And Video In The Science Category; 18/05/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets; 26/03/2018 – BP COO OF DEVELOPMENT, TECH JAMES DUPREE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 12/03/2018 – BP Whiting refinery restarts blending oil unit; 09/04/2018 – BP SAYS GHAZEER DEVELOPMENT TO BRING KHAZZAN PRODUCTION TO AN ESTIMATED 1.5 BCF/D GAS; 18/04/2018 – BP MAY START GAS OUTPUT FROM EGYPT’S QATTAMEYA END 2019; 20/03/2018 – BP SAYS MOVE TO SHORT-TERM LNG SUPPLY DEALS OF 5 YRS OR LESS

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,949 shares to 1,572 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,045 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

