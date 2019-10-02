Bp Plc (BP) Shareholder Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Dt Investment Partners Increases Stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX)

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 19,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 747,486 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.17 million, down from 766,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 2.02 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS POWER SECTOR NEEDS TO FURTHER REDUCE EMISSIONS WORLDWIDE, ESPECIALLY IN ASIA; 26/04/2018 – BP Appoints New Chairman to Start January 2019; 16/04/2018 – BP U.S. LOWER 48 OPERATING COSTS SHOULD REMAIN SAME: LOONEY; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 15/03/2018 – BP seeking buyers for stake in ageing Egyptian business; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT BHP BILLITON’S SHALE PORTFOLIO, MAY BID FOR ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – AKER BP ASA AKERBP.OL : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 290 FROM NOK 280; 19/03/2018 – REG-Prosafe SE: BP charters Safe Caledonia for West of Shetland; 08/03/2018 – BP SAYS PLANNED MAINTENANCE UNDERWAY AT ITS GELSENKIRCHEN-SCHOLVEN, GERMANY, OIL REFINERY, DECLINES TO GIVE DETAILS; 17/04/2018 – AKER BP DRILLS DRY WELL IN NORWAY’S NORTH SEA

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 73,260 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, up from 64,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 293,280 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 11,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Com holds 0% or 506 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability holds 9,087 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 5,611 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 258 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0% or 11,484 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd invested in 0.02% or 8,751 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 12,600 shares. 5,203 are held by Eqis Cap Inc. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.33M shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 102,945 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). American Financial Bank has invested 0.18% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Oppenheimer Asset owns 24,044 shares.

