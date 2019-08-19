Bp Plc (BP) Share Value Declined While Westover Capital Advisors Has Increased Position by $373,498; Ameritas Investment Partners Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Has Lifted as Share Price Rose

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 40,888 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 32,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 5.32M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Norwegian Oil Company Aker BP At ‘BB+’; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY – CURRENT OFAC LICENCE ISSUED TO BP ENABLING PROVISION OF GOODS, SERVICES AND SUPPORT BY CERTAIN US PERSONS, EXPIRES ON 30 SEPTEMBER; 09/03/2018 – BP IS STUDYING FUEL INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS IN MEXICO: GRANADA; 07/05/2018 – HILONG HOLDING LTD 1623.HK – UNIT ENTERED INTO CONTRACT WITH BP IRAQ N.V. FOR PROVISION AND OPERATION OF TWO ONSHORE WORKOVER UNITS; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO SAYS THE PROPOSED CONCEPT OF NOAKA DEVELOPMENT HAS A HIGHER TOTAL CAPEX THAN STATOIL’S CONCEPT, BUT A LOWER BREAK-EVEN PRICE PER BARREL; 01/05/2018 – BP SEES LOWER 2Q OUTPUT AFTER NON-RENEWAL OF ABU DHABI LICENSE; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN OIL COMPANY PETROBRAS SAYS HAS SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BP TO REAFFIRM LETTER OF INTENT SIGNED IN OCTOBER; 24/05/2018 – ERSTE SEES 20 BP RISK COSTS 2018, UP TO 30 BP OVER CYCLE: CRO; 27/04/2018 – ODFJELL DRILLING LTD ODLL.OL – PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT AKER BP HAS TODAY AWARDED ODFJELL DRILLING A 2 YEAR FIRM DRILLING CONTRACT WITH 1+1 YEAR OPTIONAL PERIODS; 09/04/2018 – BP Adds to Middle East Gas Portfolio With New Oman Investment

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 329.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 54,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 71,152 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 16,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 3.65M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

