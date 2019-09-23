Bp Plc (BP) Share Value Declined While Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding; Cambridge Trust Company Holding in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS) Has Lowered by $2.29 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 25,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 97,181 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87M, down from 122,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87.07. About 1.92M shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 203255 Company: NOVARTIS PHARMS CORP; 28/05/2018 – Novartis International AG: Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto(R); 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS DOESN’T HAVE AN OUT IF THERE IS UNEXPECTED AVXS EVENT; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Says General Counsel to Retire Over Cohen Payments; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC AVXS.O SAYS TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 03/05/2018 – FDA’s back-to-back punches against biosims from Celltrion, Novartis leave Roche’s big Rituxan franchise untouched; 09/05/2018 – Novartis Got Out-Lawyered by Michael Cohen for Trump Services; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS FIRM MADE MISTAKES RECENTLY AND WORLD RIGHTLY EXPECTS MORE FROM A LEADING HEALTHCARE COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – Novartis’s Biosimilar Zessly Gets European Commission Nod; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON EXPECTS TO RETURN TO LONG-TERM, SUSTAINABLE GROWTH WITH MARGINS IN LINE WITH INDUSTRY PEERS

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 80,583 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, down from 89,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 5.47M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – “I think it is a complete urban myth and there is absolutely no substance to that story that we’re aware of within the company,” BP chief financial officer, Brian Gilvary told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Tuesday; 21/05/2018 – BP latest to ink LNG supply deal with Venture Global; 08/03/2018 – BP SAYS PLANNED MAINTENANCE UNDERWAY AT ITS GELSENKIRCHEN-SCHOLVEN, GERMANY, OIL REFINERY, DECLINES TO GIVE DETAILS; 10/04/2018 – BP CFO: CO IN STRONGER POSITION AFTER OIL CORRECTION; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO Sees Oil in $50-$65/Barrel Band — CERAWeek Market Talk; 16/05/2018 – Azerbaijan’s Jan-Apr oil exports via Turkey pipeline fall 0.2 pct yr/yr; 20/03/2018 – Global Bioethanol Market Research Report 2018 – Leading Players are BP, Dow-DuPont, Royal Dutch Shell & Poet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE FALLS 1 BP TO 4.77 PCT IN MAY 11 WEEK – MBA; 10/04/2018 – BP LAUNCHES FIRST BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT AT U.S. WIND FARM; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.89 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,909 shares to 119,330 shares, valued at $23.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,582 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.55 billion for 13.00 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $241.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 109,695 shares to 114,030 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

