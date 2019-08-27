Bp Plc (BP) Share Value Declined While Arga Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Position; Schneider Capital Management Increases Position in Koppers Holdings (KOP)

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 89.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 37,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 4,625 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 42,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 4.86 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 22/05/2018 – Sputnik: British Petroleum to Buy US LNG for 20 Years Amid Struggle for EU Market; 20/03/2018 – BP SAYS MOVE TO SHORT-TERM LNG SUPPLY DEALS OF 5 YRS OR LESS; 26/04/2018 – HELGE LUND TO BE NEW BP CHAIRMAN; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 22/05/2018 – BP invests in Israeli fast-charge battery company; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 30/03/2018 – BP Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 17/05/2018 – BP IS SAID IN TALKS TO TAKE CONOCO’S U.K. FIELD IN SWAP DEAL

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.55M market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 35,821 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 58,925 shares. 7,942 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. 16,228 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 36,407 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 6,599 shares. D E Shaw Communications accumulated 103,651 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 3,849 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 40,822 shares. American Group has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Raymond James And Associates holds 11,546 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Southernsun Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.63M shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust reported 85 shares. Magnetar Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 13,405 shares. Voya Investment owns 8,825 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Michigan-based Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO) by 46,500 shares to 573,643 shares, valued at $25.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) by 381,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KOF) by 63,169 shares to 537,571 shares, valued at $35.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

