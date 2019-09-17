Bp Plc (BP) Share Value Declined While American Assets Investment Management Raised by $319,554 Its Position; Salient Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Oneok New (OKE)

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 541,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $194.09M, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.58. About 494,271 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500.

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 269,464 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.24 million, up from 261,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 5.47M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 17/04/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: First quarter 2018 production; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BP Whiting refinery restarts blending oil unit; 21/03/2018 – IPT: VICTORIA POWER NETWORKS 10-YR A$ MTN AT SWAP +135 BP AREA; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Aker BP ASA; 26/04/2018 – BP Signs Production Agreement With Azerbaijan State Oil Company; 24/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS U.S. OIL PRODUCTION RISING FAST; 26/03/2018 – MYTILINEOS MYTr.AT SAYS METKA EGN SELLS FOUR OPERATIONAL SOLAR PV PLANTS TO LIGHTSOURCE BP; 10/04/2018 – BP Commits to Two New North Sea Developments; 24/04/2018 – CORRECTED-BP CLOSES DEAL TO BUY STAKE IN KHARAMPUR JV WITH ROSNEFT – INTERFAX (ADDS; 18/04/2018 – Med Crude-Urals diffs rebound in Med on good demand for May bbls

