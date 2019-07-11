Bp Plc (BP) Position Held by Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd; At&T (T) Shareholder Oakwood Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 22.36 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 18/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 65.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 706,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.30M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 2.60 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 24/04/2018 – Former BP CEO Lord Browne Joins Windward’s Board to Extend Startup’s Lead in Maritime Risk Analytics; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q NET INCOME $161.2M, EST. $133.2M; 26/04/2018 – BP: Mr Lund to Join BP Bd as Chmn Designate Sept 1; 28/05/2018 – ? BP boss to champion […]; 07/03/2018 – BP to produce up to 700 mcf per day from Egypt’s West Nile Delta fields by end-2018; 17/04/2018 – CHC HELICOPTER SERVICE: CHC EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH AKER BP; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Inorganic Capex $400M; 25/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft plans at least 2 pct annual production growth to 2022; 19/03/2018 – BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA BFT.WA – SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT OF UP TO 100 MLN ZLOTYS WITH PKO BP SA; 12/03/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Publication of 2017 Annual Report and Annual Statement of Reserves

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 281,000 shares to 532,745 shares, valued at $40.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,677 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: S&P 3000 – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “8 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Scoring Major Analyst Upgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Gulf of Mexico oil and gas producers evacuate ahead of storm – Houston Business Journal” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SilverBow Resources Challenged By Sector Downdrift – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.