Bp Plc (BP) Market Value Declined While Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Boosted Holding; Bank Of The West Lifted Position in Anadarko Pete (APC) by $377,145 as Stock Rose

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 8,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,635 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 56,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.06. About 3.35 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,914 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 183,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 6.07M shares traded or 23.34% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP LAUNCHES FIRST BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT AT U.S. WIND FARM; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Global Upstream Workforce by Around 3%; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Europe Select Adds BAT, Exits BP, Cuts Nestle; 03/04/2018 – HARVEST FUND ADVISORS REPORTS 8.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP AS OF MARCH 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – POLAND’S PKO BP SAYS CONFIRMS MAY SPEND UP TO 25 PCT OF 2017 NET PROFIT ON DIVIDEND AFTER REGULATOR SETS NEW DIVIDEND GUIDELINES; 09/03/2018 – BP EXPECTS TO OPEN 500 GAS STATIONS IN MEXICO BY YEAR-END; 10/04/2018 – BP Commits to Two New North Sea Developments; 24/04/2018 – Cambridge donor BP urges university to keep fossil fuel investments; 01/05/2018 – BP Earnings Surged in 1Q; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS WANTS TO INVEST IN RENEWABLES BUSINESSES ‘THAT CAN STAND ON THEIR OWN TWO FEET AND PROVIDE RETURNS’

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 8,022 shares to 274,814 shares, valued at $28.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,255 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH).

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 14,275 shares to 84,340 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,127 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels And Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset holds 0.02% or 107,372 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 16,659 shares stake. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 245,907 shares. Cognios Limited Company accumulated 26,284 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management reported 0.54% stake. Bridgewater Limited Partnership stated it has 45,133 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 1,273 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Assetmark reported 130 shares. Conning holds 18,525 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) accumulated 1,697 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.1% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.25% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Hudock Capital Gru Lc holds 0.02% or 1,072 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.14% or 486,408 shares.