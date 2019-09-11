Bp Plc (BP) Holding Maintained by Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd; As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Market Value Declined, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lifted Holding

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 2897.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 15,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 15,917 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 666,762 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 65.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 706,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.30M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 6.76M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 18/04/2018 – Lightsource BP, Everstone Forms Green Fund Focused on India; 16/04/2018 – BP DEPUTY CEO LAMAR MCKAY SPEAKS ON NEW ENERGY IN LONDON; 07/03/2018 – BP to produce up to 700 mcf per day from Egypt’s West Nile Delta fields by end-2018; 19/03/2018 – BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA BFT.WA – SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT OF UP TO 100 MLN ZLOTYS WITH PKO BP SA; 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – REMAIN COMMITTED TO DEVELOPING UPSTREAM OPPORTUNITIES AND DELIVERING FIVE-YEAR GROWTH STRATEGY; 26/03/2018 – Egypt economy stabliises under Sisi but prices remain to be tamed; 16/05/2018 – BP Whiting Indiana refinery production at full capacity; 30/03/2018 – BP Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 18/04/2018 – PEMEX CEO TO MEET BP, PREMIER OIL IN UK LEG OF TRIP; 09/03/2018 – BP’s Old Fields Pump More, NRG Shuts Down Plants: Energy Wrap

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 580,373 shares to 20,532 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.69 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.13% or 165,174 shares. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 682,048 shares. Victory Mgmt holds 0.07% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 971,489 shares. Aperio Gp Llc owns 12,966 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dudley & Shanley Incorporated owns 757,098 shares for 6.3% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,961 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.01% or 1.24 million shares. Bluemountain Cap Llc, New York-based fund reported 7,146 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 537,668 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Lc owns 1.06 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Timessquare Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.76% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 3.05 million shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 0% or 7,350 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Guyasuta Inv, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 24,813 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $158.48 million activity. On Friday, June 28 the insider CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $158.08 million.