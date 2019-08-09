Bp Plc (BP) Holding Held by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc; As Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Stock Value Declined, Trellus Management Company Has Boosted Stake by $318,570

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 15,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 76,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 61,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 171,059 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 42,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 202,361 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 159,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.18. About 9.38 million shares traded or 50.78% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 19/04/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES – TOGETHER PROJECTS WILL DEVELOP TOTAL OF ABOUT 3 TRLN CUBIC FEET OF DISCOVERED GAS RESOURCES WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 400 BLN RUPEES; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Around 540 Upstream Jobs; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC – APPOINTED HELGE LUND TO SUCCEED CARL-HENRIC SVANBERG AS CHAIRMAN OF BP; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 29/03/2018 – BP CEO’s Pay Tops Shell’s After Best Exploration Year Since 2004; 30/05/2018 – The London Report: Royal Dutch Shell and BP lead FTSE rally; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES RENEWABLES PART OF UPSTREAM, DOWNSTREAM SEGMENTS; 16/04/2018 – BP SAYS PLANS TO KEEP CARBON EMISSIONS FLAT BETWEEN 2015 AND 2025; 16/04/2018 – EX-BP WORKER PLEADS GUILTY TO TRYING TO EXTORT MONEY FROM CO; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 14,982 shares to 893,916 shares, valued at $64.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,810 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

