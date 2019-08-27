Bp Plc (BP) Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Raised Holding by $12.09 Million; American Trust Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position by $401,506; Share Price Rose

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 1.52 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 281,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 10.92 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477.26M, up from 10.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 3.03 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – Serica says awaiting U.S. licence for Rhum field; 25/04/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft says 2017 dividend seen at 10.48 rbls/share; 01/05/2018 – BP hints at future dividend increases; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO CERAWEEK GATHERING; 20/03/2018 – BP Appoints Susan Dio Chairman, President of BP America; 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – REMAIN COMMITTED TO DEVELOPING UPSTREAM OPPORTUNITIES AND DELIVERING FIVE-YEAR GROWTH STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – BP, AZERBAIJAN SIGN PRODUCTION-SHARING PACT ON CASPIAN BLOCK; 22/03/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA – ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD SAYS THAT IT WILL FOLLOW KNF GUIDELINES REGARDING PAYMENT OF FY 2017 DIVIDEND; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 24/05/2018 – BP HAS APPETITE TO INVEST MORE IN RUSSIA IN RIGHT CIRCUMSTANCES

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 796,476 shares to 624,073 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 21,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,359 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,610 shares to 17,300 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 13,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,440 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).