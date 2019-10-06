Bp Plc (BP) Holder Union Bankshares Has Upped Its Holding by $2.85 Million as Market Value Declined; Greylin Investment Mangement Raised Stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) as Share Price Declined

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 69,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 181,442 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57M, up from 112,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 6.76M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE IN QTR WAS $35.2 MLN; 09/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. energy regulator FERC’s biggest civil penalties; 24/04/2018 – Cambridge donor BP urges university to keep fossil fuel investments; 20/03/2018 – BP’S SHEPARD SAYS CUSTOMERS DRIVING CHANGES TO LNG MARKET; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS NOTHING IN PERMIAN WOULD BE `ACCRETIVE’ TO SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS CO. DOESN’T PLAN TO SET CUSTOMER EMISSIONS TARGETS; 22/05/2018 – BP said its venture capital arm was investing in Tel Aviv-based StoreDot as it looks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its operations; 12/03/2018 – BP SELECTS MCDERMOTT & BHGE FOR SUBSEA CONTRACTS FOR WEST; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO Sees Long Goodbye for Oil — CERAWeek Market Talk

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 226.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 23,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 33,887 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 10,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.52B market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $80.64. About 1.84 million shares traded or 1.71% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 80,400 shares to 343,605 shares, valued at $14.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,474 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).