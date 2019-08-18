Bp Plc (BP) Holder Sanders Capital Lowered Stake; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shareholder Global Endowment Management LP Has Boosted Holding

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 6.47 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.73 million, down from 6.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 5.32 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – REMAIN COMMITTED TO DEVELOPING UPSTREAM OPPORTUNITIES AND DELIVERING FIVE-YEAR GROWTH STRATEGY; 18/05/2018 – Commodities put FTSE on track for eight-week winning streak; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Norwegian Oil Company Aker BP At ‘BB+’; 10/04/2018 – BP’S CFO SAYS $50-$60 OIL IS PRUDENT RANGE TO PLAN COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Ex dividend USD 0.3124 today; 10/04/2018 – BP green-lights two North Sea projects; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – MEETINGS ARE SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE WITH OFAC IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 10/04/2018 – BP Has 66% Interest in Vorlich Field; Ithaca Energy Has Other 34%; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Around 540 Upstream Jobs; 26/04/2018 – BP, AZERBAIJAN SIGN PRODUCTION-SHARING DEAL ON CASPIAN BLOCK

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 155.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.06% or $13.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.69. About 4.97M shares traded or 466.16% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69 billion and $23.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.24 million shares to 17.06 million shares, valued at $909.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 539,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 16,300 shares to 48,800 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,600 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

