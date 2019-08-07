Bp Plc (BP) Holder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Trimmed Holding by $313,900; Wagner Bowman Management Increased Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position by $333,000

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $116.65. About 94,190 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 30.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 16,472 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 6.34M shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 07/05/2018 – AKER BP NAMES KJETEL DIGRE SVP OPERATIONS; 10/04/2018 – BP: Fields are Alligin and Vorlich; 10/04/2018 – BP: BREAKEVEN OIL PRICE IS BACK DOWN TO $50/BBL; 22/03/2018 – BP Squeezed Out of Abu Dhabi Offshore Oil as China, Italy Win; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES LNG SUPPLIES DOUBLING OVER NEXT 20 YEARS; 21/05/2018 – Linda Noakes: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 16/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BP Whiting Indiana refinery production at full capacity; 22/05/2018 – Sputnik: British Petroleum to Buy US LNG for 20 Years Amid Struggle for EU Market; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 21/05/2018 – BP HAS 300 CLAIMS LEFT IN RELATION TO MACONDO SPILL: GILVARY

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 34,375 shares to 152,245 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Box Inc by 112,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

