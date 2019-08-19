Bp Plc (BP) Holder Cibc Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $7.34 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Raised Its Position by $1.22 Million

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 110,189 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40 million, up from 101,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 206.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 170,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 253,215 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07 million, up from 82,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 5.32 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P; 10/04/2018 – BP UPSTREAM CEO BERNARD LOONEY SPEAKS IN LONDON; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Net Pft $2.47B; 10/05/2018 – BP TURKEY LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BIOJET, RENEWABLES; 27/03/2018 – Mexico awards all eight blocks in competitive Southeast Basins auction; 16/04/2018 – BP EXTENDS ST. FERGUS NSMP U.K. GAS FLOW HALT TO 6PM MONDAY; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-BP Sells Egyptian Oil Assets as Focus Shifts – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Cambridge donor BP urges university to keep fossil fuel investments; 17/04/2018 – BP, Smurfit, Persimmon Too few women at top

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes And, Massachusetts-based fund reported 57,865 shares. Madrona Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Co invested in 2,574 shares. Reik Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,347 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cardinal Cap Management has invested 4.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Milestone Grp invested in 0.15% or 7,860 shares. Hollencrest Mgmt holds 0.15% or 8,092 shares. Asset Management One accumulated 1.15% or 1.52 million shares. Fincl Bank owns 116,821 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Whittier Com invested in 1.6% or 373,721 shares. Hm Management Lc invested in 12,563 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 43,241 shares. Avalon Advsr has 0.81% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 254,118 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,006 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Co accumulated 123,106 shares.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 16,616 shares to 16,848 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITE) by 6,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,780 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

