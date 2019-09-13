Bp Plc Boosted Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position; Information Services Group Has 0.96 Sentiment

Information Services Group Inc (III) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 22 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 23 sold and reduced their equity positions in Information Services Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 21.87 million shares, up from 21.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Information Services Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 16 Increased: 16 New Position: 6.

Bp Plc increased Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) stake by 1.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bp Plc acquired 4,961 shares as Walt Disney Co/The (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Bp Plc holds 257,100 shares with $35.91 million value, up from 252,139 last quarter. Walt Disney Co/The now has $250.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.49% above currents $137.5 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 7. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, June 17. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $14700 target. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, March 25. Imperial Capital has “Buy” rating and $129 target. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “In-Line” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Information Services Group, Inc. provides technology insights, market intelligence, and advisory services in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $129.36 million. The firm offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and activities design; change management; market intelligence; and technology research and analysis. It has a 47.07 P/E ratio. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments.

Private Capital Management Llc holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. for 5.66 million shares. Weber Alan W owns 1.05 million shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.7% invested in the company for 497,541 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.66% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 937,000 shares.

